Khan on climate: 'We either take bold action now or face the consequences'

“London is at a crossroads,” London mayor Sadiq Khan is expected to say later today, as climate change can bring both flooding and soaring temperatures to the capital as extreme weather increases.

In an address ahead of COP26 in November, Khan is set to warn that “time is running out” to meet the requirements of the Paris Agreement – which aims to keep global temperatures below 1.5C.

Almost half of hospitals, one in five schools and a quarter of London’s rail stations are already at risk of flooding, according to City Hall analysis.

Some 200,000 homes and workplaces are also at medium or high risk of surface water floods.

In July, the capital was struck by flooding and government issues flood alerts, days after Public Health England (PHE) issued heat-health warnings.

Rising emissions will also harm London’s bid to slash pollution levels to meet new World Health Organisation limits that were published yesterday.

In a speech due at the Barbican Centre, Khan will say: “We either take bold action now or face the consequences – with catastrophic impacts on our environment, the air we breathe and the climate.

“I’m determined for London to be a world leader in tackling the twin dangers of air pollution and the climate emergency so that we can deliver a brighter future for London – one that’s greener, fairer and more prosperous for everyone.”