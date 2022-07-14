Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to accusations of sex offences

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at The Old Bailey Court on July 14, 2022 in London, England. The Hollywood actor faces four counts of sexual assault against three men and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to accusations of sex offences at London’s Old Bailey this morning.

The accusations date back almost two decades, and Spacey said “not guilty” when five charges were put to him at the criminal court.

The former Hollywood star has said previously that he “strenuously denies” the allegations of three men who are now in their 30s and 40s.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, when the American was an artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

Spacey’s lawyer said the American Beauty actor had returned to the UK “to establish his innocence”.