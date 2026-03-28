Kemi Badenoch to call for oil drilling to be maximised

Kemi Badenoch has slammed Labour' stance on the North Sea. (PA)

Kemi Badenoch is to launch a campaign calling for Britain to maximise the use of its oil and gas reserves.

The Conservatives will put a “get Britain drilling” campaign at the heart of their proposals for bringing down the spike in energy prices caused by the war in the Middle East.

Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a drastic rise in oil prices across the globe.

Tory leader Badenoch and her party initially called for Britain to join America and Israel in their war against Iran.

They have since turned their focus to calling for the UK to tap its oil and gas stores to beat price rises, though ministers argue the internationally set price will not be impacted by such action.

Now, Badenoch will launch a three-point plan to “get Britain drilling” which includes an end to the moratorium on new oil and gas licences, ditching the windfall tax on energy profits, and more financial support for the fossil fuels industry.

Launching the campaign, the opposition leader said: “Labour’s ban on new oil and gas drilling licences was stupid when they put it in their manifesto, in the middle of an energy crisis it’s completely crazy.

“Drilling our own oil and gas is about energy security, it’s about financial security, it’s about national security.

“It’s more jobs, good for business and provides tax revenues that could be used to bring down bills.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions this week, Badenoch pressed Sir Keir Starmer to approve new licences for drilling in the North Sea, including at the Rosebank and Jackdaw sites.

Starmer insisted this is for the energy secretary to decide.

The Tory leader claimed the Prime Minister’s reply showed he had “let the cat out of the bag”, adding: “The real reason Labour are refusing new licences is that Ed Miliband is now running the Government.

“We need to get Britain drilling.

“A strong economy relies on cheap, abundant energy.

“Only the Conservatives are serious about creating a stronger economy and a stronger country.”

Badenoch’s campaign labelled ‘vapid’

Badenoch plans to visit an oil rig off Aberdeen on Monday as she launches the campaign.

The Conservative Party plans to announce further measures in the coming week, aimed at both bringing down living costs and energy bills for businesses.

But Tessa Khan, executive director of campaign group Uplift, said the Conservatives’ plan would do nothing to lower bills.

Pointing to research suggesting hundreds of North Sea licences granted under the previous government had produced just 36 days’ worth of gas, Khan said Badenoch was “peddling a dangerous fantasy”.

She said: “Politicians who refuse to acknowledge the reality of the declining North Sea are endangering our security and economy. Not only that, they are betraying workers who need long-term, secure jobs – which will only now come from renewables, not some pipedream.

“This is vapid, political game playing at the expense of ordinary people.”