Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid again and will miss PMQs
Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid-19 again and will miss today’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner will instead step in for Starmer, after testing positive for the virus twice in just a matter of months.
Starmer tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before Rishi Sunak’s October Budget, forcing him to sit out the usual opposition leader’s response.
This is the sixth time since the beginning of the pandemic that the Labour leader has been forced to self-isolate.
It comes after Starmer made a major speech yesterday in Birmingham in front of a live audience of business leaders and media.