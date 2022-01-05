Keir Starmer tests positive for Covid again and will miss PMQs

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JANUARY 04: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a keynote speech outlining Labour’s vision for 2022, on January 4, 2022 in Birmingham, England. Labour Leader Keir Starmer’s keynote speech set out Labour’s ambition for a new Britain in which “you and your family enjoy security, prosperity and respect.” He described an optimistic vision for the UK looking ahead to HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games later in the year. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Sir Keir Starmer has tested positive for Covid-19 again and will miss today’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner will instead step in for Starmer, after testing positive for the virus twice in just a matter of months.

Starmer tested positive for Covid-19 just hours before Rishi Sunak’s October Budget, forcing him to sit out the usual opposition leader’s response.

This is the sixth time since the beginning of the pandemic that the Labour leader has been forced to self-isolate.

It comes after Starmer made a major speech yesterday in Birmingham in front of a live audience of business leaders and media.