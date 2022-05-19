Keeping up with the royals: Duke and Duchess of Sussex film documentary series about their life

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for Invictus Games The Hague 2020)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are gearing up to launch their own “at home with the Sussexes-style” show, according to Hollywood sources.

Emulating the style of the US show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’, the couple have reportedly welcomed Netflix film crews into their homes, as reported by American celebrity site Page Six.

It is understood that the crew have been recording the couple at their £11m home in Montecito in California for a number of months.

A “highly placed Hollywood insider” told the publication: “I think it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh.”

The news comes after Meghan Markle’s new series Pearl was axed by the streaming giant last month.

The pair, who wished to step away from the UK limelight, signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix back in September 2020. They said their ambition was to create content that “informs but also gives hope”.

Prince Harry has reportedly also been working on a memoir, which is set to be published towards the end of the year.

The couple are expected to return to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.