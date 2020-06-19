Katie Hopkins permanently banned from Twitter

Right-wing commentator and media personality has been permanently banned from Twitter, the social media platform confirmed today.

The micro-blogging site had suspended her account, but a spokesperson told the Huffington Post that this time the ban was for good.

“In this case, the account has been permanently suspended for violations of our hateful conduct policy”, it said.

“Keeping Twitter safe is a top priority for us – abuse and hateful conduct have no place on our service and we will continue to take action when our rules are broken”.

Hopkins, who first came to prominence by starring in the third season of TV show The Apprentice, has regularly courted controversy on the platform due to her far-right views.

She has regularly used the platform to share pro-Trump and anti-immigration positions.

Hopkins tweeted earlier on Friday that her blue tick had been removed. Her suspension comes after a petition calling for her to be removed from the platform passed 70,000 signatures.

It is not the first time that Hopkins, who has over 1m followers on the platform, has been suspended.

Recently, she has attracted ire for criticising the Black Lives Matter protests, as well as Manchester United star Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign to ensure free school meals for children over the summer.