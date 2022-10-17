Kanye West snaps up free speech social media firm Parler in bid to ‘change the world’

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Kanye West is set to buy right-wing social media app Parler, with the vision to “change the world” with a new free speech vision.

Parler was banned by both Google and Apple in 2021 after it was used during the Capitol riots in Washington DC.

It was accused of the proliferation of posts on violent political threats, conspiracies, and insurrection-related details.

Parler has since been welcomed back on both app stores, having updated its policies.

West, also known as Ye, confirmed he would be buying the app from parent company Parlement Technologies.

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” West said.

Parlement Technologies did not reveal how much the rapper snapped up the app for, but expects to close deal in final quarter of 2022.

The Nashville-based firm has raised about $56m to date, and launched in 2018 as an alternative to more mainstream sites like Twitter.

However, chief exec George Farmer said the deal would “change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech”.

“Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again,” he said.

“Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals”.

The news comes as the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s potential $44bn takeover of fellow social media site Twitter remains up in the air.

Like West, Musk has regarded himself as a free speech absolutist, telling reporters earlier this year that controversial ban of former President Donald Trump was “morally wrong and flat-out stupid”.

West made his comeback on Twitter this month after he was booted off Instagram violating policies.