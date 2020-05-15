Just Eat boss Peter Duffy moves to Moneysupermarket

Just Eat boss Peter Duffy has been appointed as chief executive of price comparison website Moneysupermarket.

Duffy, who was chief commercial operator at Easyjet before he joined takeaway giant Just Eat, will take the reins at Moneysupermarket from 1 September.

He will replace Mark Lewis who announced he would step down as chief executive in February.

Duffy was previously marketing director at Audi UK, and started his career in banking with positions at Barclays, Yorkshire Bank and TSB.

He is currently a non-executive director of Close Brothers.

Moneysupermarket’s previous chief executive Peter Plumb took over at Just Eat three years ago. He was replaced by Duffy when he left the company following poor performance.

Moneysupermarket chair Robin Freestone said: “After an extensive search, we’re pleased to appoint Peter Duffy as our new chief executive.

“He has the track record we’re looking for: experience of digital businesses and a dynamic leadership style that’s been honed in fast moving trading environments, including nearly seven years at Easyjet.”

Duffy added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Moneysupermarket Group, a company I have always admired.

“We are here to save customers money, and with people facing so much uncertainty at the moment, this has never been more important. I’m really looking forward to working with the team on their exciting plans to bring more savings to more people.”