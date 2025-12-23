Jump in winter sun breaks as wealthy Brits prioritise wellness

Wealthy Brits are flocking to sunny hotspots abroad over the Christmas season with wellness among the top priorities for holidaymakers, fresh data has found.

More than one in three (34 per cent) Britons say they plan to travel abroad this winter for a warmer escape, according to survey data compiled by Four Seasons, with almost half (47 per cent) of winter sun travellers have swapped their usual summer holiday for a sunshine escape in the colder months.

Four Seasons said its Sharm El Sheikh resort is already fully booked for Christmas Day, while bookings in Abu Dhabi, Mauritius, and Marrakech have all risen by more than 20 per cent year-on-year.

Wellness has risen up the ranks to be among the top priorities for those looking for a trip abroad, with 35 per cent of UK respondents stating that avoiding festive stress is a key reason for their winter getaway, increasing to 53 per cent among millennials. Half of respondents say their mood dips if they don’t get away during the darker months.

Across Four Seasons properties globally, the company said it saw a surge in wellness bookings over the festive-season, with Christmas Day increasingly defined by early-morning PT sessions, guided yoga, spa treatments, and other restorative experiences with UK travellers, couples, and multi-generational families are building wellness into their winter itineraries more than ever before, often booking sessions weeks in advance to secure their preferred treatments.

Airlines see rise in winter bookings

The data comes as airlines saw a jump in winter holiday bookings with more and more Brits looking to escape chilly northern Europe in search of warmer temperatures.

Earlier this month, Heathrow said it was gearing up for its busiest ever December with as many as a quarter of a million travellers expected daily.

Britain’s biggest airport said it welcomed more than 6.6 million passengers last month, the busiest November on record, as six routes including to Lisbon and Singapore passed the one million passenger mark.

To deal with the wintry conditions, the airport said it had set aside one million litres of de-icing products for runways, taxiways and stands on hand to keep planes on the move.

“We are fully prepared to deliver an exceptional Christmas experience, ensuring passengers enjoy the festive atmosphere across our terminals,” said chief executive Thomas Woldbye.

British airline Jet2 said it planned to further expand its capacity in the year ahead, including via the creation of a new base at London Gatwick airport, which will be operational from March.

The firm said its seat capacity for the forthcoming winter was 7.7 per cent higher than last year with an additional 5.5m seats.

“Customers may be booking later, but it is clear they still want their well-earned holidays in the sun with a brand they can trust,” said Jet2 chief executive Steve Heapy.

“We believe the annual overseas holiday remains a cherished priority for many, often taking precedence over other discretionary spending even in uncertain economic times.”