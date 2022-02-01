Judge seeks Prince Andrew ex-assistant’s testimony in US case

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s former assistant may reportedly give a sworn statement about his relationship with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in his upcoming sexual assault case in the US.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan for the New York trial has asked London’s High Court to assist with the request for former aide Robert Olney’s testimony regarding the Duke of York’s communications with Epstein and partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

The testimony should reveal more about Andrew’s communications with Epstein and Maxwell, as well as claimant Virginia Giuffre and travel to Epstein’s homes, The Times first reported.

The Queen’s Bench Division and the Australian attorney-general have been asked to help with gathering evidence for the civil case, according to court documents.

Kaplan has separately requested testimony from Shukri Walker, who claims to have seen Andrew in a London nightclub named Tramp.

In letters to the Australian attorney-general, the judge has also asked for Giuffre’s husband Robert’s testimony, and her psychologist Dr Judith Lightfoot.

Her husband will be asked to include how he met his wife, their discussions about Andrew, her relationship with Epstein and Maxwell and her alleged childhood trauma.

Lightfoot’s testimony should explore Giuffre’s medical treatment, diagnosis, matters discussed during their sessions, claims regarding the Duke, alleged psychological harm, and theory of false memories.