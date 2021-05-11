JP Morgan’s UK staff set to return to office from next month

JP Morgan has told its UK staff that more of them will return to the office from next month as restrictions start to ease.

The American bank told staff to prepare for a “consistent schedule” which combines both remote and office working but offices will operate at maximum 50 per cent of capacity, according to a memo seen by Financial News.

More employees are set to return to its London and Bournemouth sites from 21 June, but the timetable for its Glasgow and Edinburgh offices may vary. A vaccination will not be required to return to the office.

Read more: Exclusive: Quarter of UK businesses to close or downsize offices as UK embraces hybrid working

On Monday Boris Johnson announced England would continue with its planned easing of lockdown restrictions from 17 May, which will see people allowed to meet indoors for the first time in months.

Very little guidance was given on working from home however, and for how long that should continue when restrictions ease from 21 June. However JP Morgan and its US peers are starting to move ahead with plans to return to the office next month.

Goldman Sachs has told its US employees to be prepared to work from offices from 14 June, while UK staff will return the following week.

Read more: No full-time return to the office for over a million British workers

European banks, which have not fared as well as the large US banks during the pandemic, have embraced more of a hybrid approach.

HSBC plans to cut office space by up to 40 per cent and has scrapped its entire executive floor at its Canary Wharf headquarters. It will instead be used for client meeting rooms and collaborative space, leaving top executives to hot desk.

Societe Generale has told staff they can work remotely for up to three days a week, while Barclays boss Jes Staley has previously indicated he will avoid a strict mandate on time at the office.