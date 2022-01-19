Most UK workers embrace four-day working week with many saying less time in office would boost productivity

Over half of British workers feel a four-day work week would increase their productivity, according to new data shared with City A.M. today.

In fact, 57 per cent of UK employees would like to have more space in their working week by reducing their hours to four days, the research commissioned by Airtasker found.

However, one in three UK workers would consider supplementing their salary with a second income should a four-day work week be approved.

60 per cent of Brits on payrolls feel positive that it’s possible to do their job in four days, with benefits cited as:

A four-day work week will positively impact my mental health 63 per cent A four-day work week will motivate me more 61 per cent A four-day work week will help with employee burnout 63 per cent A four-day work week will improve my time management skills 57 per cent Source; Airtasker

Tim Fung, Co-founder & CEO at Airtasker, said: “The global pandemic gave many an opportunity to reflect, so it’s not surprising that British workers are supportive of a four-day work week.

UK trial

Recent research from Glass Door found that 52 per cent of employees reported that work regularly ate into their personal life, while 35 per cent per cent said they did not believe a healthy work-life balance was possible in their current role.

Therefore, many eyes are currently on a four-day working week six-month pilot programme that launched on Monday in the UK.

Participating companies and organisations will trial a four-day week with no loss in pay for employees based on the principle of the 100:80:100 model – 100 per cent of the pay for 80 per cent of the time, in exchange for a commitment to maintain at least 100 per cent productivity.

The UK pilot will run in parallel with similar programmes run by 4 Day Week Global that are taking place this year in the USA, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The governments of Scotland and Spain have also launched trials of the four-day week.

Researchers will work with each participating organisation to measure the impact on productivity in the business and the wellbeing of its workers, as well as the impact on the environment and gender equality.

In November, Atom Bank became the largest UK four-day week employer with all 430 staff moving to a four-day, 34 hour working week, with no reduction in pay.

Earlier this month, Panasonic and Bolt UK confirmed they are also moving towards a four-day working week.