Sales and productivity have jumped since move to four-day work week, says London tech firm

A London-based tech company has seen a 30 per cent boost in sales since moving to a four-day work week, the agency told City A.M.

Since the change to a four-day, 32 hour working week, implemented in October of last year, technology consultancy company THRYVE ahas also seen its productivity go up by 20 per cent, while staff sick days dropped by 60 per cent.

“For our team, and the people we work with, this has been a resounding success,” said Eavie Mickley, Operations Manager at THRYVE.

Mickley pointed out that 100 per cent of clients say they have seen an increase in service quality and delivery.

Moreover, according to a staff survey they also ran 89 per cent of their employees feel more productive, 83 per cent feel less stressed, 94 per cent feel their work/life balance has improved 90 per cent believe they can achieve more in less time.

“The happiness of our people is our priority. The switch to a four-day week has enabled everyone to enjoy a rewarding and successful career with us, whilst also having more time to do the things they love outside of work,” said Mickley.

Last week, a UK four-day week pilot programme was launched by 4 Day Week Global in partnership with leading think tank Autonomy, the 4 Day Week UK Campaign and researchers at Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

The organisers are aiming to sign up at least 30 UK companies.

Researchers will work with each participating organisation to measure the impact on productivity in the business and the wellbeing of its workers, as well as the impact on the environment and gender equality.