Four-day working week deemed as antidote to ‘great resignation’ wave

The four-day working week could act as an antidote to the great resignation wave.

The four-day working week could the be solution to the post-pandemic ‘great resignation’ wave, according to research from cloud talent creators Revolent Group.

The study has shown that 33 per cent of employees expect to leave their employer within the next year, with 28 per cent of them resigning because of work-life balance.

More than half of respondents also chose work-life balance as one of the 10 most important factors when choosing a new job.

“The trialling of a four-day working week in the UK should serve as a reminder to employers that modern-day workers aren’t willing to go back to the old ways of working, but instead, will only work where enhanced flexibility is factored into a company’s policies,” commented Revolent’s president Nabila Salem.

Under the 100:80:100 scheme, which will be trialled by UK firms from today for six months, employees will maintain 100 per cent of their salary working 80 per cent of their time, in exchange of 100 per cent productivity.

“Having one less day to work per week could also mean boosted productivity rates from the increased happiness of working only 4 days, resulting in better quality work and projects being completed to more efficient timescales.”

Data from the Chartered Management Institute has reported that 45 per cent of managers saw a 45 per cent increase in resignation between April and December 2021 compared with the same time in 2019.

Increase burnout and employers not willing to adapt to workers’ need featured as the main drivers behind people’s decision.