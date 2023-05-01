JP Morgan to take over First Republic Bank in second largest US bank collapse ever

First Republic is the second biggest US bank to collapse in history (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Wall Street titan JP Morgan will swoop in for crisis-hit First Republic Bank, marking the third big American bank to collapse in just over a month and the second largest failure ever, US authorities announced today.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) confirmed they had accepted a bid from JP Morgan to seize the majority of First Republic’s assets and all of its deposits, after the bank collapsed this morning.

The shotgun marriage has been sparked by American consumers sweating over the ability of the country’s banking system to sustain aggressive interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Speculation over the bank’s future grew last week as shares fell 75 per cent following revelations that the firm had suffered over $100bn (£80bn) in deposit outflows in the first quarter.

In March, Silicon Valley Bank, a niche tech focused lender, collapsed, prompting customers to question the healthiness of over US lenders’ finances. European lender Credit Suisse also failed and was pawned off to its largest rival UBS, amplifying anxieties over whether other big banks could drop.

Signature Bank, another US lender, failed recently.

JPMorgan will acquire approximately $173bn (£138bn) of loans and approximately $30bn (£24bn) of securities from the US mid-sized Lender.

Jamie Dimon JP Morgan Chairman and CEO, said: “Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did.”

“Our financial strength, capabilities and business model allowed us to develop a bid to execute the transaction in a way to minimize costs to the Deposit Insurance Fund.”

Major American banks had put $30bn (£24bn) into the bank in March, in an attempt to steady the ship.

The FDIC protects Americans’ deposits up to $250,000, but authorities extended it to cover all cash tied up in SVB, raising expectations they could do the same with First Republic.

Efforts have ramped up to try to find a private sector solution to get money out of First Republic in recent weeks. The sale to JP Morgan should limit losses to the taxpayer, who typically step in to cover customers’ deposits when a bank fails.

First Republic branches will open as normal today.

Additional reporting by Reuters.