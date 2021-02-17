JP Morgan makes Linklaters partner its co-head of UK investment banking

Charlie Jacobs, the senior partner of Magic Circle law firm Linklaters, will join JP Morgan as co-head of UK investment banking.

Jacobs will replace Ed Byers who has been promoted to Vice Chair of UK Investment Banking.

Jacobs will co-lead the investment banking operations with David Lomer.

The move was first reported by Financial News.

A representative from Linklaters tonight confirmed the move to the US banking giant once his term as partner ends.

“Whilst Charlie will not be starting at J.P. Morgan until later in the year, we look forward to staying in touch with him once he begins his new role.”

