Joules revealed a dramatic plunge in profit to just £1.7m today as it took a £6.7m hit to close stores and relocate its head office in the six months to the end of November.



The figures

Joules booked an 82 per cent drop in profit before tax from £9.3m this time last year to just £1.7m for the first half of its current financial year.



The French fashion retailer blamed a late Black Friday but also forked out £6m to close more than four underperforming stores and relocate its head office. Extending its distribution centre lease also cost it £700,000.



Joules had already warned full-year profit would fall far below a forecast £16.7m due to supply issues, triggering a 20 per cent drop in its shares.



A revenue decline of 1.4 per cent to £111.6m year on year compounded the decline in profit as Joules blamed a late Black Friday that fell outside of its first half.



If Black Friday had been included retail revenue would have risen 3.1 per cent, the firm said.



Joules announced £2.1m in net cash, a fall of £2.2m due to spending on its head office, while its gross margin was steady at 54.8 per cent.



The retailer will pay a slightly higher interim dividend of 77p per share despite revealing a steep decline in earnings per share from 8.3p last year to 1.3p.



What Joules said



Chief executive Nick Jones said:

