The end is near: Joules calls in administrators as rescue talks collapse

Joules has called in administrators

Fashion and lifestyle firm Joules announced it had called in administrators and suspended trading on the London Stock Exchange this morning after emergency rescue attempts failed last week.

In a statement, the firm said that talks with potential investors for an equity raise process “have not been successful and have now been terminated”.

Joules has been rocked by sliding sales and soaring costs as inflation hits the retail sector this year, while a mild Autumn has dampened demand for its jumpers and wellington boots products. The firm has been hunting for cash from investors for several months and had been in talks with Next over a potential purchase of the firm.

However, bosses said they had called in administrators at Interpath advisory limited to “protect the interests of its creditors”. Shares in the firm are now set to be suspended on the AIM market from 7:30am today after chiefs filed a request a suspension of trading.

Joules bosses said that further announcements would now be made in “due course”.