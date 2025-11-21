Join City AM and guests for a LIVE broadcast on Budget Day

After months of speculation and mounting political drama, Rachel Reeves will deliver her second Budget at noon on Wednesday 26 November.

City AM‘s team will bring you all the news throughout the day on our Live Blog via CityAM.com and the City AM App, along with a special livestream broadcast from the heart of the Square Mile at 2pm.

Broadcasting live from the London Stock Exchange, City AM‘s Editor in Chief, Christian May, and Comment Editor, Alys Denby will host a Budget reaction show featuring top guests from across politics, the City and business, including:

Helen Thomas, CEO of Blonde Money

Julia Hoggett, CEO, London Stock Exchange

Vicky Pryce, economist

Lale Akoner, Global Market Strategist, eToro

Simon French, chief economist, Panmure Liberum

Labour MP, Chris Curtis

Russ Mould, investment director, AJ Bell

Andrew Griffith, Shadow Secretary of State for Business



Plus City AM journalists live from the newsroom

Streaming on City AM’s YouTube channel

To watch this show, head to CityAM.com or stream on City AM‘s YouTube channel from 2pm on Wednesday 26 November.



The show will also be streamed across City AM‘s social channels on X, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The show will unpack the Budget headlines, explore market reactions, delve into the political fallout and explain the impact of government policies on your business, sector and personal finances.

Join City AM live on Budget Day, 26 November.



