Johnson wins big in Las Vegas and bags £3.1m LIV Golf prize on Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 10: Captain Dustin Johnson of 4Aces GC poses with the individual trophy after winning during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Las Vegas at Las Vegas Country Club on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson won big in Las Vegas this weekend as the American bagged the £3.1m prize for his victory at LIV Golf’s latest event.

New to the calendar in 2024, the bright lights of Sin City welcomed the LIV Golf roster on Super Bowl weekend.

With the famous MSG Sphere watching on, two-time major winner Johnson birdied three of the last six holes to win in Nevada by one shot.

Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein finished second on 11-under, Matthew Wolf was one shot further back.

Windy Johnson win

“It’s a great win,” Johnson said. “I knew it was going to be tough with the conditions.

“It was a day, I got off to a little bit of a rocky start.

“I was hitting really good shots, they were just ending up in poor spots. I was hitting the shots I wanted to, I just was not playing the wind right.”

The Las Vegas victory is Johnson’s third solo title on the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf breakaway circuit having also picked up seven team titles with his 4Aces GC team.

But it was Smash GC who took away the team title at the Las Vegas Country Club.

The side – made up of American trio Brooks Koepka, Gooch, and Jason Kokrak and Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell – won by seven shots on 33-under with 4Aces GC second and Bubba Watson’s Rangegoats GC third on 24-under.

Finally

It was McDowell’s first win on the LIV Golf circuit in 24 starts. He was picked up by Koepka’s Smash GC as a free-agent in the off season.

“I’ve been living in Florida for about 15 years, but thankfully I still remember how to play in the wind,” said McDowell after his bogey-free Saturday. “The game has really been trending for the last six months.”

Captain Koepka said: “That was the plan, to bring in two guys that have experience, that know how to win, and to be in this situation where I feel like we’re competing every week.”

Johnson leads the individual LIV Golf standings ahead of round one winner Joaquin Niemann and the season’s most notable rookie Jon Rahm.

Gooch and Sergio Garcia make up the top five with the overall winner after 12 rounds taking home a bonus of over £14m.

Rahm’s Legion XIII sit top of the team championship with Crushers GC and Smash GC in second and third.

4Aces GC and Torque GC make up the top five while Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC and Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC are yet to register a point.

The LIV Golf roster takes a break from competition until next month, when they will head to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for round three.

The calendar then heads to Hong Kong, Miami, Adelaide, Singapore, Houston, Nashville, Andalucia, the United Kingdom and Greenbrier.