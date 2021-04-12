Johnson urges nation to ‘behave responsibly’ as lockdown eases

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged the public to “behave responsibly” as England’s lockdown measures ease today.

From today pub gardens, indoor gyms, hairdressers and non-essential retail are among businesses that can now reopen in England, most for the first time in 2021.

The change marks the next major step in the easing of the coronavirus lockdown, and while social mixing indoors is still heavily restricted, the move represents a big step towards normality.

According to reports Johnson said: “I’m sure it will be a huge relief for those business owners who have been closed for so long, and for everyone else it’s a chance to get back to doing some of the things we love and have missed.

“I urge everyone to continue to behave responsibly and remember ‘hands, face, space and fresh air’ to suppress Covid as we push on with our vaccination programme.”

The next change to restrictions in England should come on 17 May, when indoor entertainment will reopen and domestic stays overnight will be allowed, along with a host of other measures.

Last month Johnson said there was “nothing in the data” to suggest the government’s roadmap out of lockdown cannot continue as planned.