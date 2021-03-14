Johnson to send jobs north as a part of UK integrated defence review

Boris Johnson will release the government’s long-awaited integrated defence review on Tuesday, with the Prime Minister set to announce the creation of thousands of defence jobs outside of London.

Johnson tonight said the review would “drive investment back into our communities”, with the Foreign Office’s hub in Scotland to get 500 more staff and England’s North to get a new national cyber security office.

The Telegraph reported on Friday that the review will lead to £80bn being spent on new military equipment over the next four years.

“The foundation of our foreign policy is who we are as a country – our values, our strengths and – most importantly – our people,” Johnson said.

“So I am determined to ensure we have a foreign policy that delivers for those people.

“Our international ambitions must start at home, and through the integrated review we will drive investment back into our communities, ensuring the UK is on the cutting-edge of innovation and creating an entire country that is match-fit for a more competitive world.”