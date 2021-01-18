Johnson to discuss ‘Singapore of Europe’ plans with business leaders

Boris Johnson will hold talks with business leaders today about cutting red tape, as ministers draw up plans to turn Britain into the “Singapore of Europe” now it has left the EU.

The Prime Minister will speak to 30 senior leaders about “regulatory freedom” and reforming EU rules, The Times reported today. Leaders from BP, BT, Unilever and Jaguar Land Rover will be at the first meeting of the committee, named the ‘Build Back Better council.’

The council will aim to meet quarterly, and each member has been appointed for 12 months.

A source said Johnson was pushing for Britain to become a low-tax, low-regulation regime like Singapore.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will chair a committee in Downing Street that will focus on cutting red tape. He told The Times: “Now that we have left the European Union, we have an opportunity to do things differently and this government is committed to making the most of the freedoms that Brexit affords us.

“This isn’t about lowering standards, but about raising our eyes to look to the future — making the most of new sectors, new thinking and new ways of working.”