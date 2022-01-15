Johnson hangs by a thread as fresh details of No 10 party culture emerge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing heat after fresh details of party culture at No10 emerge. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson is under pressure following fresh revelations about a string of lockdown-breaching parties held at No 10 Downing Street.

Downing Street is accused of hosting a weekly ‘Wine time Fridays’ gathering in which the Prime Minister encouraged staff to “let off steam” despite the parties flouting lockdown rules, the Mirror first reported.

During the Christmas lockdown of 2020 a boozy leaving do was even held for Kate Josephs the woman who led the government unit tasked with writing up Covid-19 restrictions according to the Telegraph.

Johnson is already facing calls to resign from across the political spectrum after No 10 issued an apology to the Queen over parties held at downing street a day before she was photographed attending Prince Phillip’s funeral alone in order to comply with lockdown rules.

Top conservative politicians who publicly backed Johnson after he apologised to parliament on Wednesday have said it is increasingly difficult to justify the prime minister’s actions. “This is the last chance saloon. More revelations of parties, and a pummelling at the local elections, and the party will rise up,” one cabinet minister told The Times.

“If Boris is going to survive, like an alcoholic he has to admit that he has a problem and go into serious therapy. It’s beyond my comprehension how stupid they can be,” they added.

Top civil servant Sue Gray is in the process of conducting an inquiry into multiple alleged rule breaks at No 10 and Whitehall over the past year and a half. If Gray’s inquiry uncovers evidence of criminality the Metropolitan Police have said they will step in to investigate wrongdoing.

Parties were reportedly such a common occurrence at No 10 during the pandemic that staff invested in a £142 wine fridge which was photographed being carried in through the back door of Downing Street on 11 December 2020.

