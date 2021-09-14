Johnson: Booster Covid-19 jabs for over 50s ‘going ahead’

A third booster jab is to be offered to over 50s in the upcoming months, prime minister Boris Johnson confirmed last night.

It is expected that all over 50s will be offered a third Pfizer/BioNTech jab, beginning with those over the age of 70 and the most vulnerable.

The vaccinations are designed to protect against another wave of the virus that could occur in the UK’s colder months, amid concerns that protection for older people fades over time.

It comes ahead of a winter strategy that the prime minister is due to unveil this afternoon, which will outline how the country will live with the virus through to next year.

Speaking to broadcasters, Johnson urged that there are still around 10 per cent of people who still have not had one jab.

“Don’t forget that the vast majority of people who are suffering seriously from Covid are unvaccinated,” he said.

“Very sadly, people who are still succumbing to Covid, dying from Covid, are the unvaccinated, so please go and get your jab.”

Yesterday the government’s chief medical officers (CMOs) gave the green light to vaccines for 12 to 15-year-olds in a bid to reduce school absences.

Earlier this month, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decided not to recommend a widespread rollout to the age group as it had no material health benefits.