Moderna rejects request from China for Covid-19 vaccine technology

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Moderna has reportedly refused a request from China to reveal the technology behind its Covid-19 vaccine.

The rejection prompted negotiations for its sale there to fall apart, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US pharmaceutical company remains “eager” to sell its product in China after negotiations between 2020 and 2021 dissolved.

China has relied on domestically developed vaccines since the beginning of the outbreak in late 2019, and currently procures none of its jabs with foreign companies.

Moderna chief medical officer Paul Burton said last month: “We would certainly be very eager to collaborate with China if they felt that there was a need for a vaccine there.

“Currently, there is no activity going on, but we’d be very open to it.”

City A.M. has contacted Moderna for comment.