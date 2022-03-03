Boris Johnson announces latest sanctions vowing to inflict “maximum economic pain” on Russia

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced an additional round of sanctions against Russian oligarchs and vowed to “inflict maximum economic pain” on Putin’s regime.

“For as long as Putin continues his barbaric attack on innocent Ukrainians we will continue to exert every power we have to inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and his war machine,” the prime minister said today.

Billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who has ties with Arsenal and Everton, as well as former deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov were among those targeted.

“Our message to Putin and his allies has been clear from day one – invading Ukraine would have serious and crippling economic consequences,” said foreign secretary Liz Truss.

“Sanctioning Usmanov and Shuvalov sends a clear message that we will hit oligarchs and individuals closely associated with the Putin regime and his barbarous war. We won’t stop here. Our aim is to cripple the Russian economy and starve Putin’s war machine.”

The UK sanctions – which include a travel ban and asset freezing for Shuvalov – follow those imposed by the EU earlier this week.