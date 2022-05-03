Johnson announces £300m military top-up for Ukraine, including radars, heavy-lifting drones and night vision equipment

A destroyed Russian tank in Trostyanets, Ukraine. (McGrath/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has announced a new £300m military package for Ukraine, including radars to pinpoint artillery and heavy-lift drones to supply Kyiv’s army on the front line.

The prime minister made the announcement during a speech to Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, which is the first time a world leader has addressed it since the Russian invasion in late February.

Johnson invoked Winston Churchill in his speech saying it was Ukraine’s “finest hour” as they fought off the Kremlin, while offering Kyiv more assistance.

In his speech, delivered virtually, he said the “UK will send you Brimstone anti-ship missiles and Stormer anti-aircraft systems.

“We are providing armoured vehicles to evacuate civilians from areas under attack and protect officials”, and made a new announcement of a “package of support totalling £300 million, including radars to pinpoint the artillery bombarding your cities, heavy lift drones to supply your forces, and thousands of night vision devices.”

“We will carry on supplying Ukraine, alongside your other friends, with weapons, funding and humanitarian aid”.

The drones will be able to deliver heavy military equipment to soldiers on the front line, ensuring stocks can be replenished.