Watch: Boris Johnson invokes Sir Winston Churchill during historic address to Ukraine’s Parliament: ‘This is your finest hour’

The PM addresses Ukraine’s Parliament, as MPs in Kyiv hold a British flag aloft

Boris Johnson invoked Sir Winston Churchill in an historic address to Ukraine’s Parliament, saying it was the country’s “finest hour” as it battled Russia”.

Addressing members of the Verkhovna Rada, as well as president Vlodymyr Zelensky, the Prime Minister saluted Ukraine’s “courage with which you are meeting” the war being waged by Moscow.

Praising the Kyiv’s war effort, which sprung into action when Russia launched its invasion in February, he said: “Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor counts for nothing against the moral force of a people determined to be free”.

“This is Ukraine’s finest hour, that will be remembered and recounted for generations to come.”

Johnson branded Kremlin’s war machine “broken” saying Ukraine had “explored the myth of Putin’s invincibility”.

Receiving a standing ovation from Ukrainian MPs, PM Johnson concluded by saying the resistance to Russia was about democracy, freedom, “right versus wrong and good versus evil”, before saying ‘slava Ukraini’, meaning glory to Ukraine.

Watch the address in full: