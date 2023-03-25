John Wick plays the hits in this fourth instalment

Nine years ago, John Wick went on a violent rampage of revenge over the death of his pet dog. The grimy, low budget 2014 action film bucked the trend. Using an old school formula just as the Marvel Universe was taking flight, the film was the start of an unlikely franchise, and cemented star Keanu Reeves as a moder-day Clint Eastwood: a man of few words who lets his trigger finger do the talking.

Wick is back again for John Wick: Chapter 4. Reeves’ seemingly invincible hitman is on the run, fighting to free himself from the grip of the mysterious crime organisation The Table. One of their number, The Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) has taken it upon himself to hunt John, and punish anyone who harbours him. Low on friends and options, Wick finds a way to free himself once and for all through an ancient dual. He just has to survive long enough to get there.

While every sequel seems like the last, there is a sense of finality to everything that happens in this fourth movie. Everything you liked about the previous movies is dialled up, as the film dives headfirst into a world of opulent criminal hotels, codes of honours, and underground gangs. It looks absolutely gorgeous, turning fight scenes into an art form as Reeves shoots his way through Berlin raves, Japanese gardens, and Parisian penthouses.

The contrast of violent action and lavish settings glosses over the repetitive nature of the plot. It’s essentially more of the same, although given the nature of the series, that isn’t such a bad thing. Director Chad Stahelski knows what works, using the increased budget and running time (nearly three hours!) to deliver a super-sized portion of action. It’s undeniably enjoyable, with spectacular fights taking place on Paris steps, public transport, at card tables… basically anywhere that chaos can ensue.

The performances are also delightful. Series regulars Ian McShane and Laurence Fishburne are delightful as John’s allies, and although the French accent is a bit wobbly, Skarsgård does a fine job as the petulant rich boy who wants his own way. Donnie Yen almost steals the show as Caine, a fellow assassin reluctantly on Wick’s tail, in a performance dripping with charisma. As for Reeves, he knows exactly how to play this role. A finely tuned balance of rage and sadness, his presence on screen still draws a gasp, even if it’s only muttering “yeah” in that particular way he does.

John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t win over any doubters, but it will please the fans. If it is the end to the films series (a TV show is in the works), this caps off a thrilling and consistently entertaining franchise in the best way it can.