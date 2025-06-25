F1 movie: Brad Pitt adds charm to Formula One movie

Hollywood hasn’t always been enamoured with Formula One, but that’s changed over the last decade or so. Netflix’s Drive To Survive, 2013 drama Rush and 2019’s Ford V Ferrari have elevated interest Stateside, along with the relaunch of the US Grand Prix in 2012. Now, F1 is officially getting the Hollywood treatment, with one of its favourite sons behind the wheel.

Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former leading light of the Formula One world whose career came to a halt in the 1990s due to a freak accident. Having spent the last 30 years racing part time in other disciplines, he is approached by a former teammate (Javier Bardem) to come out of retirement to bolster an ailing F1 team, alongside rookie Joshua “Noah” Pearce (Damson Idris).

Director Joseph Kosinski made a billion-dollar hit two years ago with Top Gun Maverick and brings the broad strokes of that movie to his latest project. Two wildcards who need to get along; a wise old timer butting against an impulsive young buck; some demons that need to be overcome. The movie steers around all the expected turns, and admittedly does so beautifully. It’s not clever, but it is big, and in a film like this that’s the part that’s most important to deliver.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/w2lNNHGyyBU?si=m2ceBh3ygdhrJLMM

It’s made in collaboration with the FIA, Formula One’s governing body, so perhaps a deeper look into the perils of the racing life was too optimistic. On the plus side, all the official access enables some exceptional driving sequences. The thrills and spills of a Grand Prix will translate even to newcomers, with the cinema experience making you feel every rev and cheer. If a fan were looking to find an example of why their sport is so appealing, they could do worse than to show this on the biggest screen possible.

Amid the technical talk and myriad product placements, Pitt is here to inject his famous charm. There’s something about his movie star presence, combined with the chilled assurance he has gained as he’s aged, that makes the film’s ludicrous concept work. He clashes wonderfully with co-star Idris, who does well in a film that seems reluctant to take his character’s side at times. He also enjoys sparks with Kerry Condon, who has just enough development as the team’s chief engineer to feel like more than a shallow love interest. A number of real life drivers appear to give the film some authenticity, including Britain’s Lewis Hamilton.

At the end of the day, however, the cars are the stars. If you’re an enthusiast for the sport, you can add another star or two to this rating as F1 is squarely for the fans. While the story may be somewhat predictable, the charm of the star and the skill of the filmmakers allow for an immersive experience that feels just right for blockbuster season.

• F1 is in cinemas now