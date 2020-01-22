John Manzoni to step down as chief of the civil service

The chief executive of the civil service, Sir John Manzoni, is close to stepping down from his post ahead of looming Whitehall reforms.

Sky News has reported that Manzoni told senior colleagues of his intention to leave later this year.

His plans to leave come amidst looming plans of radical Whitehall reform by the Prime Minister and his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.

Sky News sources said the departure had yet to be finalised and that it was possible that he could step in his role for some time. His successor could have the title chief operating officer, rather than chief executive.

The Cabinet Office refused to comment.