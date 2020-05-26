John Lewis to phase reopening of department stores from 15 June

Department store chain John Lewis said it will open its stores on a “phased basis” after the government said non-essential retailers could reopen from 15 June.

The retailer did not say how many of its 50 stores would open in mid-June, but said that the reopening would be phased to test in-store changes required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Our plan sees us open our shops on a phased basis, to enable us to test the changes we are introducing and ensure the best and safest customer and partner (employee) experience,” John Lewis said.

Waitrose, which is owned by the John Lewis Partnership, has remained open throughout the pandemic.

Boris Johnson announced yesterday that non-essential retailers, such as clothes, books and toy shops, could reopen from 15 June, providing they implement coronavirus safety measures.

The prime minister also said that car showrooms and outdoor markets could open to the public from 1 June.

The government yesterday said shops should quarantine returned items for 72 hours before returning them to the shop floor, clean touch points around the store frequently and put protective coverings on large items touched by the public such as beds or sofas.

Retailers that do not adhere to the rules will face action including fines and jail sentences of up to two years.

Business secretary Alok Sharma said: “The high street sits at the heart of every community in the country.

“Enabling these businesses to open will be a critical step on the road to rebuilding our economy, and will support millions of jobs across the UK.”