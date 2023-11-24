Duvet? Check. Sweater? Check. Health check?… check. John Lewis launches in store clinics

John Lewis has partnered with Covid testing group Randox Health to offer full body tests, screening for vitamin deficiencies, hormone imbalances and a range of other issues.

Customers shopping at John Lewis will now be able to check their iron levels alongside buying a new duvet set, as the struggling department store rolls out in store health clinics in its latest scramble to drag customers amid tough trading conditions.

The ailing retailer has partnered with Covid testing group Randox Health to offer full body tests, screening for vitamin deficiencies, hormone imbalances and a range of other issues.

Its first site will open on the 18th of December at the John Lewis in High Wycombe – followed by further openings at John Lewis stores in Bluewater and Cheltenham, in December and January respectively.

Randox Health has a number of clinics across the UK but grew in popularity during the pandemic as it began offering tests for the virus and fit to fly certificates.

It comes as John Lewis has been ramping up efforts to get customers in its stores after a push to online shopping during lockdown sent its sales plummeting.

The change has been driven by outgoing boss Sharon White, who has been working on a turnaround plan for the employee owned business, following a series of losses at both its grocery and department stores.

White was appointed despite no experience in the retail sector and was almost immediately faced with leading the partnership through Covid-19.

She has also spearheaded the brand’s attempt to enter the London property market – which has faced push back from local Stop the Towers groups.