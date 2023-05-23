John Allan: Tesco chair now also quits Barratt role fearing misconduct claims may become ‘disruptive’

Tesco chairman John Allan

Tesco chair John Allan will quit his role at the top of Barratt Developments, fearing sexual misconduct claims which he staunchly denies will become “disruptive.

The London-listed housebuilder told investors this morning that Allan would step aside from the role he has chaired for nine years at the end of next month – three months earlier than the board had originally planned.

“The board believes it is in the best interests of Barratt to accelerate the planned transition to the new chair of the board to prevent the ongoing impact of the allegations against John from becoming disruptive to the company,” a statement read.

However the company noted that it had not received any complaints about John Allan during his tenure at the company.

Upcoming chair Caroline Silver will now step into the role on the 30th June, however was originally due to take over in September.

The outgoing boss’ latest moves comes after he announced he’d leave Tesco amid claims that he behaved inappropriately towards women, though Tesco said it also found no evidence of wrongdoing.

It comes as the scandal ridden chairman has continued to contest that he engaged in inappropriate behaviour relating to four women, denying all but one remark he made towards a colleague at the CBI regarding her figure.

Allan, who chaired Tesco for eight years, has also been accused of touching the bottom of one woman at a CBI annual dinner – however he denies this happening.

Last week, Allan revealed that he would step down from his role in Tesco at its June AGM after the allegations risked “becoming a distraction to Tesco”.

John Allan said: “It is with regret that at the request of the board I am stepping down as chairman of Barratt Developments Plc as of June 30th, 2023, ahead of finishing my tenure in early September as planned. My early departure from Barratt is a result of the anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations made against me, as reported in the Guardian which I vehemently deny.

“Over the past nine years much has been achieved at Barratt to be proud of. I wish my successor Caroline Silver the very best as she takes on the position of Chair of this outstanding company.”