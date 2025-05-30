Johannes Brahms can take Express route to victory for Ng

Johannes Brahms came third in the Hong Kong Classic Cup in March.

LOCAL racing enthusiasts have plenty to look forward to when they arrive at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Saturday with an 11-race programme, featuring two Group Three contests, the Lion Rock Trophy (8.00am) over a mile, and the Sha Tin Vase (9.05am) over six furlongs.

The John Size-trained Red Lion brings the best form into the Lion Rock Trophy having caused a shock when defeating champion Voyage Bubble in the Group One FWD Champions Mile last month.

This time, however, he has to concede weight to all ten of his rivals and faces a stiff test against some useful performers near the bottom of the handicap.

Sunlight Power ran a career-best when a fast-closing third and being beaten just half-a-length behind Red Lion in that Group One contest, he now meets his rival on 11 pounds better terms.

A reproduction of that form would give him an outstanding chance, alongside Divano, whose only attempt over the trip was when desperately unlucky behind top performer My Wish in the Four-Year-Old Classic Mile in January.

With so many imponderables to weigh up, it may be worth taking a chance with joint bottom-weight JOHANNES BRAHMS who is back racing over his optimum distance.

The former Aidan O’Brien four-year-old produced his best performance when winning a highly competitive handicap over the trip in February, defeating Sunlight Power by just under a length, and renewing rivalry again on similar terms.

Trainer Pierre Ng has stated this has been his long-term plan for some time, and his recent trials suggest he has him in peak condition.

The Sha Tin Vase looks more clear-cut with HELIOS EXPRESS finally getting his opportunity to score an overdue victory after chasing home world’s best sprinter Ka Ying Rising all season.

With no Ka Ying Rising to worry about, and former top-sprinter Lucky Sweynesse compressing the weights, Helios Express finds himself well-handicapped against the majority of his rivals and will be hard to beat.

For those looking for an each-way choice, PATCH OF THETA drops down in distance, but will relish the fast, early gallop.

He has looked in the form of his life in both his recent track-work and trials, and is capable of outrunning his odds.

POINTERS

Johannes Brahms (e/w) 8.05am Sha Tin

Helios Express 9.05am Sha Tin

Patch of Theta (e/w) 9.05am Sha Tin