Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill passes Senate

President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill secured enough backing to pass through the US Senate today.

The passage is seen as a victory for cross-party cooperation between Democrats and Republicans.

The vote fiished at 69-30 in the 100-seat chamber, with 19 Republicans voting yes.

After the vote concluded, Senators stepped up efforts to push through a follow-up $3.5 trillion spending package that Democrats plan to pass without Republican votes.

Speaking on Twitter, President Biden said: “Big news, folks: The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal has officially passed the Senate.”

“I hope Congress will send it to my desk as soon as possible so we can continue our work of building back better,” he added.