Biden aims to make half of US car sale electric vehicles by 2030

Joe Biden will today sign an executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles.

The President is set to announce the new target at an event at the White House this evening, where he will be joined by car giants and union workers.

Alongside the plan he will also propose new measures to cut vehicle emissions in the years leading to 2026.

However, neither of the proposals will be legally binding, despite calls to take such a step from many Democrats.

In a joint statement, General Motors, Ford and Chrysler-owner Stellantis said they aspired “to achieve sales of 40-50 per cent of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles by 2030.”

“We look forward to working with the Biden Administration, Congress and state and local governments to enact policies that will enable these ambitious objectives.”

