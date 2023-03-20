Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Job Hunting? Three In-Demand Jobs In London This Week

The London labour market is starting to cool, although we’re not quite facing the big freeze that many analysts had predicted––at least not yet.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, vacancies across the UK dropped in the three months to December 2022 (the sixth consecutive fall), but remained elevated at 1.16 million.

The unemployment rate is also still very low at 3.7%, though has moved up slightly from its recent low of 3.5%.

Current forecasts from both the Bank of England and the Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) suggest that the ratio of unemployed people per vacancy isn’t likely to rise much from the current level.

In such a tight labour market, employees across both the tech and finance industries need to be savvy and open to change.

In 2023, it will be crucial to upskill and explore other avenues outside your current job title. With that in mind, discover three in-demand job titles, plus the hiring opportunities that accompany them. If you’re looking for more opportunities, you can discover them on the City AM Job Board.

Project Manager

Project management is a growing field within the tech sector and beyond as project managers are required to plan, design, execute, and complete projects. They are usually in charge of the entire process and handle everything involved, including the scope as well as the resources assigned to the project.

According to PMI, by 2027 employers will need nearly 88 million people in project-related roles, meaning project management jobs are quickly becoming a way for people with non-technical backgrounds to earn the high salaries that come with working in the tech industry.

A Project Manager role is available at Siemens Healthineers in London. A German medical device company, Siemens Healthineers is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic product manager.

Day-to-day you will be responsible for the safe delivery of projects, ensuring that effective safety and environmental management has been implemented and is being maintained, and developing and maintaining positive working relationships with clients and wider stakeholders.

You will need project/business management experience, excellent communication skills, and experience delivering projects through the full project life cycle. Find out more here.

Software engineer

It’s not really surprising that software engineering is on this list. Our increased reliance on digital technologies, along with a skills shortage in the tech sector means that UK roles for software developers are predicted to grow by 10.1% this year.

Responsible for the complete life cycle of a new/modified product, from research and design to implementation, training, and support, if this is your skillset, you are in demand––this role is consistently understaffed across the UK and globally.

Research has found that 46% of workers in the sector have turned down a job because they had already been offered a role elsewhere, underscoring the tight conditions in the technology labour market.

Spendesk, which markets itself as the “first all-in-one spend management platform designed for fast-moving UK businesses”, has seen remarkable growth over the last three years. To keep up with that pace, it is hiring a London-based Software Engineer.

You’ll be a part of the finance controller team, and will be responsible for delivering high-quality features with high product impact.

If you would like to apply, make sure you have over three years’ of experience in web development, fluency in written and spoken English, and a “remote-centred spirit”––aka, you’ll need to be a great communicator. Explore the full job spec here.

Data scientist

The abilities of specialised staff who can parse and gain insights from data are incredibly valuable across industries beyond technology. Finance, healthcare and retail are all increasingly using data for business intelligence and this increased demand for data science, data analysis and data engineering skills has led to data engineering being one of the fastest-growing jobs in the UK.

Additionally, the latest IT Skills Report from DevSkiller recorded a 295% increase in the number of data science-related tasks recruiters were setting for candidates in the interview process during 2021.

S&P Global, a company providing transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide, is hiring a Data Scientist in London. You’ll be able to drive a data science roadmap that promotes growth, rapidly prototype data products with clients to identify potential opportunities to grow datasets and services, and grow the data science space across the company, with an eventual view of leading the team.

To be considered, you’ll need more than eight years’ of relevant experience, be proficient in the Python programming language, and have strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on experimental analysis. Find out more here.

Apply for all of these jobs and many more on the City A.M. Job Board today