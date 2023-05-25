Jimmy Nguyen named chairman of Change Digital

Jimmy Nguyen

Change Digital has appointed Jimmy Nguyen, founding president of the Bitcoin Association, as its new chairman.

The appointment will see him take responsibility for providing strategic direction and oversight of Change Digital Commerce Inc.

The US-based corporation was founded in Delaware by payments and digital asset entrepreneur Daniel Lipshitz and is registered with the United States’ FinCEN as a ‘Money Services Business’.

Change operates a new stablecoin issuance platform – with initial plans to issue a US Dollar denominated token, followed in the future with stablecoins for other leading world fiat currency denominations.

Having served as acting chairman of Change Digital for some time, Nguyen is well-placed to support the company’s continued growth. He has an impressive track record and strong reputation in the blockchain space – including serving as Founding President of the BSV Blockchain Association and CEO of nChain Group, a global blockchain technology leader.

Currently working with blockchain and emerging technology initiatives across the world – including in developing countries such as Nigeria, Pakistan and Vietnam – Nguyen has 21+ years of experience as a digital technology lawyer in the US.