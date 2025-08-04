Jimmy Carr handed whopping tax bill after tour brings in £3m

Jimmy Carr attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

Jimmy Carr has been handed a huge tax bill after his wealth surged by more than £3m thanks to launching his International stand-up tour and the success of his Netflix special.

The comedian took his Laughs Funny show across the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America and also released his fourth Netflix special, Natural Born Killer.

As a result Jimmy Carr has seen funds received through one of his companies, R&I Futures Limited, jump from £5.2m to £8.3m in the 12 months to 30 September, 2024.

While the firm’s creditors increased in the year from £272,931 to £1.9m, the amount the business had in the bank at the end of the 12 months surged from £5.2m to £9.4m.

Thanks to debtors owing £415,972 to the firm and investments of £433,193, Jimmy Carr’s company’s current assets grew in the year from £5.4m to £10.2m.

However, Jimmy Carr’s company was handed a £1.2m tax bill thanks to its increased earnings, up from the £269,877 it paid out in the prior year.

The figures have been revealed in new accounts filed with Companies House.

R&I Futures is registered in Berkshire and counts Jimmy Carr as its only director.

The firm was set up by the comedian in December 2022 and its results for the year to September 2024 are only its second filed with Companies House.

Jimmy Carr gets show with Comedy Central

Jimmy Carr’s only other active company registered on Companies House, Thingy Unlimited, has not filed accounts since 2016 and a confirmation statement since 2020.

In the year to the end of September 2024, Jimmy Carr also continued to host Channel 4 panel show Eight Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown as well as The Big Fat Quiz of TV for the same channel.

The comedian’s series on Dave, Battle in the Box, was shelved after one series being shown in 2024.

Earlier this year, Jimmy Carr hosted LOL: Last One Laughing for Amazon Prime.

He was also named as the host of Jimmy Carr’s Am I The A******? for Comedy Central.