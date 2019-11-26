Jeremy Corbyn refuses to apologise to chief rabbi

Jeremy Corbyn has refused to apologise to the British Jewish community for instances of antisemitism in the Labour Party.

Corbyn was asked last night if he would like to say sorry to the Jewish community for the ongoing allegations of anti-Jewish racism from Labour members and MPs.

He told the BBC he had “spent his life opposing racism in any form”.

He added: “I am determined that our society will be safe for poel of all faiths.

“I don’t want anyone feeling insecure in our society and our government will protect every community. “

On Monday the UK’s chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis said Corbyn was “complicit in prejudice” against Jews and was not fit for office.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission is currently investigating whether Labour is institutionally antisemitic.

The chief rabbi added that “the overwhelming majority of British Jews are gripped by anxiety” when faced with the prospect of a Labour government.

A poll by the Jewish Chornicle newspaper showed 87 per cent of British Jews thought Corbyn was an antisemite.

Corbyn has repeatedly said that he abhors any form of anti-Jewish racism.

His supporters have consistently said he has been a lifelong anti-racism campaigner.