Jefferies offers stipends to allow staff to adopt or go through surrogacy

Investment bank Jefferies has upped the stakes in the war for talent by offering a stipend of around £20,000 to staff looking to adopt or to go through the surrogacy process.

The firm said in an internal memo that it was “enhancing our wellness benefits” with the stipends, which would be available to all staff.

The email, from CEO Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman, signed off with the words: “sharing in your dream of the values of a family.”

It is the latest in a sea of eye-catching moves by City giants looking to attract and retain staff in an increasingly tight labour market.

“We are in the process of ironing out the details,” the memo reads, “and our goal is roll out a global program… within the next few months geared towards helping all of you plan for, or expand, your family.”

Read more Barclays kicks shareholder goodies into long grass again after $15bn trading blunder

Employees will benefit from “stipends of up to $25,000 ($US) for adoption, surrogacy and egg retrieval and donation.”

Jefferies did not expand on the email when contacted by City A.M.

Companies across the world are attempting to keep hold of staff amid an unprecedented number of vacancies, with UK openings at record highs.

Firms have been hit by a wave of departures – part of the so-called ‘Great Resignation’ – as employees take a longer look at their careers in light of the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the City, Atom Bank has instituted a four-day week, numerous firms have added exercise packages to their offering, and others are upping pay.