JD Wetherspoon: Tim Martin’s chain reveals when its new London Waterloo pub will open

The Lion & The Unicorn, Wetherspoon pub at Waterloo Station, London

Sir Tim Martin’s JD Wetherspoon will open a new pub in Waterloo Station next week, creating 70 jobs and serving Brits waiting for delayed trains.

The budget boozer said it has spent £2.8m on developing the new watering hole, called the Lion & the Unicorn, inspired by a building from the 1951 Festival of Britain.

It said the pub will be on the upper ground floor of the Sidings, with the repurposing being done by placemaking expert LCR.

Based in the former Eurostar terminus which has been redeveloped as ‘The Sidings’, the pub will be open from half six in the morning until midnight Monday to Thursday, and 1am on Friday.

The pub will also serve its cheap and cheerful grub, specialising in real ales and ciders, craft beers and other local brewers.

Back in April, JD Wetherspoon said it will invest £2.5m in the pub’s development, creating 120 full- and part-time jobs.

Spoons, as it is affectionately known, said children will be welcome when accompanied by an adult up until 9pm, during the week, and it will be wheelchair accessible.

The Lion & the Unicorn, which joins fellow pub chain Brewdog in the sidings, will have an interior design inspired by the architecture for The Lion and The Unicorn Pavilion, which was a fan favourite at the Festival of Britain.

The Lion and the Unicorn Pavilion 1951

The design incorporates the 1951 post-war colours of the festival, with family members of The Lion and The Unicorn Pavilion architects and designers sharing original drawings and sketches.

JD Whetherspoon also said photos and details of local history, including artwork will be displayed at the pub, in addition to local artists from the Southbank Centre.

The Royal Festival Hall is the only building remaining from the 1951 festival, which was a 27-acre event along the riverfront from Westminster Bridge to Waterloo Bridge.

JD Wetherspoon regional manager, Barry Brewster, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming customers into The Lion & the Unicorn and we are confident that the pub will be a great addition to Waterloo’s social scene.”

The Sidings had struggled to pick up in recent years, with countless empty shops. There is a Brewdog bar in a large area of the Sidings, as the major success story of the redevelopment project.

Its boss James Watt has previously spoken about train strikes “killing UK businesses”. Other outlets at the Sidings include karaoke bar, Lucky Voice, which invested £1.6m, in a 3,200 sq ft unit.

