JD Wetherspoon launches 99p pints despite sector warning of cost pressures

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon has put 99p pints back on the menu as the pub sector battles rising costs.

The operator said it would slash the prices on a range of drinks throughout November in a bid to lure post-lockdown drinkers back.

Across its 671 pubs in England, JD Wetherspoon (JDW) will sell three alcoholic drinks for 99p each: a pint of Ruddles Best, a bottle of Beck’s and a 25ml measure of Bell’s whisky with a mixer.

In Scotland and Wales, its 99 pubs will also sell Beck’s and Bell’s at 99p but will have to sell real ale from £1.10 because of minimum pricing regulations.

Price cuts will also extend to soft drinks will all hot drinks costing 99p, with free refills.

JDW Chairman Tim Martin said: “Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money prices at all times.

“Throughout November our customers will be able to choose from a great choice of drinks and save themselves some money too.”

Elsewhere, hospitality bosses have warned of price hikes on the horizon as venues battle staff shortages and rising essential costs.

Clive Watson, executive chairman of City Pub Group, said the price of a pint could rise by as much as 30p.

He told the BBC: “We cannot absorb all these increased costs, whether it is the energy costs, whether it is food inflation, whether it is labour costs.

“The only way forward for us is to put the price of food and beer up in our pubs.”