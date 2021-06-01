JD Sports hits back at speculation that its executive chairman is leaving

JD Sports has today hit back at weekend media speculation that its executive chairman is leaving the helm of the retail chain.

The retail chain confirmed this morning in a statement that its senior board member, Peter Cowgill, will remain in the position.

JD also said that it had not engaged in any process to recruit a new CEO or chairman.

Shares were up slightly by 0.87 per cent this morning, sitting at 953.4p per share.

Cowgill did not comment on the rumours, but instead said he looked forward to the retail chain’s second Capital Markets Day in October.

“I look forward to welcoming investors and analysts to our second Capital Markets Day and to sharing our strategy and execution plans for the further development of JD over the forthcoming years,” Cowgill said.

It comes as the Guardian reported last week that the JD Group boss took a 75 per cent pay cut during the pandemic, but banked £3m during the year from a ‘special bonus’.

