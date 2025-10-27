JD Gyms eyes UK expansion after putting millions into refurbs

JD Gyms is set to open its 100th gym in the UK as the chain muscles in on the 24-hour fitness sector and sets its sights on further expansion.

The Wigan-based chain, which is part of the global retail group JD Sports Fashion, will mark the milestone with the launch in Enfield, north London, in November.

It is preparing for two further openings before the end of the year, and is targeting 10 to 15 new gyms in 2026.

The brand, which was launched in 2014, has a large proportion of gyms across the North of England but said the new Enfield location will open the door to future expansion across Greater London.

A £21 million investment programme over the latest financial year has included upgrading equipment on the gym floor and converting most sites to 24-hour opening.

JD Gyms is among the newer chains cashing in on the demand for low-cost and contract-free memberships at 24-7 gyms.

Rival chain PureGym recently said it planned to open up to 60 new gyms in the UK next year, adding that more people were prioritising their health but wanted value for money.

JD Gyms revealed its revenues jumped by a fifth to £122 million in the year to February, compared with the previous year, according to its latest accounts.

Its profit before adjusting items surged by 42% year-on-year to £42.1 million.

Membership grew by nearly 40,000 to total 572,000 at the end of the financial year.

Alun Peacock, chief executive of JD Gyms, said: “Since opening our first gym in Hull in 2014, we have remained focused on exceeding member expectations.

“Our ongoing investment into opening multiple new sites across the UK, refurbishing our existing gyms with the latest premium equipment, upgrading facilities and converting the majority of our gyms to 24-hour operations, has all contributed towards these outstanding results.

“We are excited about the future with multiple new locations already identified for future growth.”

By Anna Wise, PA Business Reporter