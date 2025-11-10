Janus Henderson Announces Appointment of Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee of the Board of Directors

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG) (“Janus Henderson” or the “Company”) today announced that the independent special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as its financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz as its legal counsel.

The Special Committee was formed to evaluate the previously announced non-binding proposal letter from Trian Fund Management, L.P. and its affiliated funds (“Trian”) and General Catalyst Group Management, LLC and its affiliated funds (“General Catalyst”) received by the Board on October 26, 2025 (the “Proposal”).

Janus Henderson does not intend to comment on the Proposal unless and until it determines further disclosure is appropriate.

There can be no assurance that any definitive agreement will result from the Proposal or that any transaction will be consummated with Trian, General Catalyst or any other party.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of September 30, 2025, Janus Henderson had approximately US$484 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release not based on historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events, including with respect to the timing and anticipated benefits of pending and recently completed transactions and strategic partnerships, and expectations regarding opportunities that align with our strategy. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors that could cause our future results to differ materially from those expressed by the forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, matters related to the Proposal or any potential strategic alternative, changes in trade policies (including the imposition of new or increased tariffs), volatility or disruption in financial markets, our investment performance as compared to third-party benchmarks or competitive products, redemptions, and other risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in other filings or furnishings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. In addition, forward-looking statements contained in this release may be impacted by events or occurrences related to the announcement of the receipt of a transaction proposal, including but not limited to, uncertainties as to whether the Company enters into any transaction with Trian, General Catalyst or any other party and if so the timing thereof, the possibility that other proposals may or may not be made and the effects of any of the foregoing on relationships with employees, clients or other business partners.

