Jaguar Land Rover creates 250 jobs as electrification drive advances

Jaguar Land Rover is aiming to offer an electric-only version of every JLR car by 2030 and moving Jaguar to an all-electric brand by 2025. (Photo Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has created 250 jobs as the car giant’s push for electrification advances.

JLR said the new electrification engineers will be based at its facilities in Garden and Whitley in the West Midlands.

The luxury car manufacturer is specifically recruiting over 40 battery engineering roles, working across disciplines including advanced energy storage systems, battery cell design, and cell stack assemblies, as well as hardware and software essential to battery and electrical systems.

The company said the extra roles would “strengthen its core competencies” in battery cell chemistry, design and systems.

The remaining roles will span specialisms in propulsion, including propulsion software, calibration and controls, HV system integration, electrical system component design and more. Aspects of the jobs will also focus on improving fast charging experiences for JLR clients.

The roles will be based at JLR’s Gaydon Engineering Centre and the company’s £250m Future Energy Lab in Whitley, Coventry, where JLR develops and tests batteries and Electric Drive Units (EDUs).

Thomas Mueller, executive director of product engineering, said: “The realisation of our Reimagine strategy is dependent on our investment in people and technology.

“As we continue to invest in our facilities, we are now seeking very talented people to help us develop advancements in propulsion technology that will underpin our next generation modern luxury vehicles.”

The new jobs come after Jaguar Land Rover posted its highest quarterly profits since 2017 as sales hit a new record.

The automotive giant reported pre-tax profits of £627m, up from the £265m it reported during the same period in 2022. JLR also posted a revenue of £7.4bn for its third quarter, up 22 per cent.

Freddy Gunnarsson, JLR cell design manager, added: “We are ramping up our work, converting cutting-edge science into battery propulsion systems that offer our clients unique driving and charging experiences, expected of modern luxury vehicles.

“This is an exciting opportunity for battery chemistry experts to help define the next generation of electrical powertrains.”

Earlier this month, Jaguar Land Rover announced it is to roll out initiatives to generate over 25 per cent of electricity needed for its UK operations from renewable assets close to its headquarters.

JLR said it will generate more than a quarter of its UK electricity from new onsite and near site renewable energy projects capable of producing up to 120 MW at their peak, enough to charge 2.7 million Jaguar I-Pace batteries.

Work starts this year on the first three UK solar projects in Gaydon, Halewood, Merseyside and EPMC, Wolverhampton, with the first three scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.