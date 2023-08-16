Jaguar Land Rover drives up recruitment with 300 new jobs in West Midlands

Jaguar Land Rover has announced plans to create hundreds of new jobs in the West Midlands after the marque swung into the black earlier in the year.

The luxury carmaker said today that it will employ 300 new technicians and test engineers at its plants in Solihull, Gaydon and Whitley.

It said the recruitment push would help its drive to increase production of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models by 30 per cent in future quarters.

Around 100 of the new jobs will be based at its Solihull facility in a new £130m body shop.

The other 200 will fulfill roles as technicians and test engineers at its Gaydon engineering centre in Warwickshire and Whitley power train facility near Coventry.

The latter will support with the testing and development of JLR’s next generation luxury electric vehicles, which form a key part of a £15bn pledge to go green, announced earlier in this year.

Barbara Bergmeier, JLR’s executive director of industrial operations said: “Solihull and Gaydon are at the heart of our global operations and these roles are an opportunity for talented individuals to be part of our transformation to electrification.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said “the investment JLR is making will boost skills, prosperity, and opportunity for even more families in the months and years ahead.”

In January, the luxury marque swung into profit for the first time in nearly two years, as the easing of the global chip shortage caused a surge in production volumes.